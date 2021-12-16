Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
IVZ stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
