Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

