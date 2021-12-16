Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 10.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $764,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $174,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.