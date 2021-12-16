Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,838,000.

NASDAQ:IUSS opened at $38.46 on Thursday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $41.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

