Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

