Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned about 6.00% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRIG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

