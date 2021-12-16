Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 16th (ALA, ALTG, AQN, CNR, CP, ELD, GRN, HEO, HUM, LUG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 16th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) was given a $19.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was given a $20.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$153.00 to C$170.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$97.00 to C$98.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) was given a C$9.50 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.32) to GBX 14 ($0.19). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $44.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$21.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

