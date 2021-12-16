Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 16th (KOF, KRMD, LBRDK, LESL, LFG, LSF, MAKSY, MARA, MPB, MQ)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 16th:

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $54.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €19.50 ($21.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €53.00 ($59.55) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

