ION Price Reaches $0.0229 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. ION has a market cap of $315,916.43 and approximately $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00214289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.07 or 0.00573737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,678,984 coins and its circulating supply is 13,778,984 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

