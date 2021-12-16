iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.09

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.09 and last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 17960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iRobot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

