iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 959,800 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the November 15th total of 571,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,854,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 145,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after buying an additional 4,128,140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.40. 46,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,907. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

