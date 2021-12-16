iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after buying an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.