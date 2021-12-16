iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after buying an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87.

