iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

