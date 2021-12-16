iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after buying an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.39. The company had a trading volume of 109,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

