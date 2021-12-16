iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $264,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $78.33 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.007 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

