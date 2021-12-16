iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Lowered by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 136,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,051. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

