iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.35 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

