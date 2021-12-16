iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Boosted by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 5.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 46,549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.