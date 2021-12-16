iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 158,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 916,552 shares.The stock last traded at $25.07 and had previously closed at $25.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 222,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

