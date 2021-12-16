iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.90

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 11366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 170,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

