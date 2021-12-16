iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,877 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,381,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,600 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.63 and its 200-day moving average is $408.03.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.