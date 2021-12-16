iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 6.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

