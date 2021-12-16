iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $197,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $217.90. The stock had a trading volume of 796,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,173,717. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.