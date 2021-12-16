iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.06. 55,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.21 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.