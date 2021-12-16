iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

