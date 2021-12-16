iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $472.24. The company had a trading volume of 133,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,106. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.