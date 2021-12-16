iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B B H & B Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.03 and a one year high of $155.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.