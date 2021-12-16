iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.5% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.00. 141,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,953. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

