iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 157,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

