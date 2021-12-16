iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.15

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $195.15 and last traded at $195.15, with a volume of 56 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

