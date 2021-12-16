Ixcoin (IXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $574.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $574.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,233,167 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

