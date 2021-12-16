J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $23.86 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.65 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

