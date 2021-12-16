Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.09

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 5195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

