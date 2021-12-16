Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $697.31 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.49 and a 200 day moving average of $615.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.79.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

