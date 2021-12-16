Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

