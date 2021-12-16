Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

