JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCDXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

