Jean-Marie Bourassa Buys 75,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

VNP stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$2.17. 96,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,104. 5N Plus Inc. has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$191.68 million and a P/E ratio of -181.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78.

VNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.07.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

