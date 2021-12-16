Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

