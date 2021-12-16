Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.20 Per Share

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JEL stock traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 609.25 ($8.05). The stock had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 600.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 588.64. The company has a market cap of £186.67 million and a PE ratio of 15.62. Jersey Electricity has a one year low of GBX 503.25 ($6.65) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($8.06).
Jersey Electricity Company Profile
