Jetcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $96,985.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $559,258.75 and approximately $96,985.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00204978 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

