John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Up 89.9% in November

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE BTO opened at $43.48 on Thursday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

