Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,925. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

