Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.31% of Johnson Controls International worth $642,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

Shares of JCI opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

