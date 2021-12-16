Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $450.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

