Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.68 and last traded at $64.17. 1,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 209,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital increased their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $900.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
