Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.68 and last traded at $64.17. 1,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 209,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital increased their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $900.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

