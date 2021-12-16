Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19,907.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 52.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $33,118.75 and approximately $19,907.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 48.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

