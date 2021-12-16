JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Up 1.2%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) shares rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €46.35 ($52.08) and last traded at €46.15 ($51.85). Approximately 8,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.60 ($51.24).

JST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $687.64 million and a PE ratio of 14.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.32.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

