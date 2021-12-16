JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €155.55 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €155.55 ($174.78) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.82 ($178.45).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €223.60 ($251.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €201.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €196.44. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €74.60 ($83.82) and a fifty-two week high of €236.20 ($265.39).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

