JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €72.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €72.00 ($80.90) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.11 ($74.28).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €53.54 ($60.16) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.67. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

