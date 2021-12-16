JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $17.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Shares of HOOD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 347,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

